(Black Press Media file)

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

A four-year-old child was taken to hospital on Sunday after being attacked by a cougar near Fernie.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said the child, whose gender is not known, was attacked while the family was fishing at Lower Morrissey Creek around 1 p.m.

The parents were able to fight off the animal and rush the child to hospital, after which the child was released.

Conservation officers sent out dogs to locate the animal, but had not found it as of Monday afternoon.

The service said there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Previous story
Ottawa agrees to send B.C. help in wildfire battle
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Just Posted

VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend… Continue reading

Campbell River raises $10,000 for hospital in Scrap Metal Challenge

Grand total over first seven years of event is nearing $100,000

UPDATED: Lightning sparks fires near remote North Island access roads

Air quality advisory in effect in Campbell River

Campbell River’s Discovery Pier two-times lucky for Lynn Kingston

Lynn Kingston found the sure way to impress her visiting family from… Continue reading

Logger Sports and Highland Gathering a big hit at Nunns Creek Park this weekend

The Salmon Festival Loggers Sports and Campbell River Highland Gathering events continue… Continue reading

VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend… Continue reading

Smokey skies across Vancouver Island expected to last until Wednesday

The province of B.C. has issued a special bulletin for all of Vancouver Island

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Last week, a Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction ordering protesters to remove everything from the site

Gun used in Fredericton killings is legal, man had licence

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the long gun is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon

Ontario will sell pot online when legalization comes in the fall

There are further plans to have pot in private retail stores in early 2019

Woman missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

A search is now underway for Valerie Morris, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

VIDEO: B.C. city to host Western Regional Quidditch Championship in 2019

The fictional game in the Harry Potter series has become popular around the world, with 600 athletes in Canada alone

Ottawa agrees to send B.C. help in wildfire battle

Canadian Forces to join foreign crews as B.C. reaches 600 fires

Most Read