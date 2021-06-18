Cheer on parading grads June 26

Watch for — or take part in — Grad 2021 Car Cruise on Saturday, June 26

This year’s Grad Parade is being held on Saturday, June 26. Alistair Taylor Photo.

The Grad 2021 Car Cruise is being held on Saturday, June 26, to celebrate and honour this year’s secondary school graduates.

Watch for this year’s graduates smiling and waving from cars along a parade route running counterclockwise around Campbell River that follows Dogwood St., South Dogwood St., South Alder St. and South Island Hwy.

The parade starts from Carihi Secondary School at 11 a.m. and ends at noon. Vehicles may enter or exit the parade at any point along its route, however.

Participants from Carihi, Timberline, Robron and Campbell River Christian School are being encouraged to decorate their cars to help catch eyes of passerby.

Grads are being asked to ride in cars as passengers — and get their family or friends to drive — so they can focus on enjoying the experience.

Following the parade, graduation ceremonies — designed with COVID-19 restrictions in mind — will be held at each school.