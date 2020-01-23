Check out a new future at career and education fair in Comox

Event today features booths from more than 40 employers and educational institutions

There are a variety of exhibitors at the Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair at the Comox Recreation Centre Thursday. Photo by Erin Haluschak

The Comox Recreation Centre is a hive of activity at the Black Press Media Extreme Career and Education Fair at the Comox Community Centre.

The events features more than 40 booths with a range of educational institutions, business organizations, WorkBC and the RCMP. There’s been strong turnout throughout the day.

New residents, aspiring employees

Adam Varrik has been living in Campbell River for about six months. He’s working in house care, and he’s just arrived at the career and education fair to see what opportunities there might be for him.

“I’m trying to find a full-time job,” he says.

He’s got a few things on his list, hoping to find something in fields such as surveying.

Likewise, Ella Moynihan has just moved to the Comox Valley, specifically Courtenay. She’s got a background in anthropology and psychology, with a bachelor’s degree, and is interested in education and counselling opportunities. She has been checking out the booths during the event and says she is interested in a few of the exhibitors like Milieu Children and Family Services as possibility in which to further her career.

“I think that I’ve seen a couple of things here,” she says.

The response has been great, with many people pouring in throughout the day. The estimate is at least 1,000 people have stopped by during the day to get more information and make connections.

Going to school, going to work

Vancouver Island University was on hand, to talk to people both about getting the credentials they need for their career path, as well as to potential employees interested in working at VIU. Rolanda Murray, a recruitment officer for the university, says she was busy speaking to people dropping by their booth all day.

“We have had a lot of people. I’ve done lots of talking … people who might be looking at adding education to their skill set but also people looking for employment. Just lots of excited people in this area just looking for options for themselves for the future,” she says.

Working with Domcor

Domcor provides its services through two companies now: Domcar Traffic Control; and Domcor Health, Safety and Security. It is more than 20 years old and has a big presence on Vancouver Island and other parts of B.C.

The company has a booth at the event to help answer questions from potential job-seekers.

“We don’t have a particular person we’re looking for,” says Virginia Granbois, marketing and recruitment strategist.

Whether it’s for traffic control, security or any of their other responsibilities, the company will train its new staff, lining people up with the necessary classroom or online training.

“We train our own,” Granbois says. “We have our own in-house training team.”

She is based in Campbell River and can be contacted at recruiting@domcor.ca.

Opportunities in aquaculture

One of the biggest sponsors is MOWI, an aquaculture company with operations on Vancouver Island.

“MOWI is the biggest, and best, making farmed salmon,” says MOWI human resources manager Shylo Loock.

The company’s aim, in a world with a population moving toward 8 million, she says, is to produce food sustainably.

“We have to make some sustainable food to feed the planet,” she says.

Most of the opportunities in the company are for sea-side technicians. However, as MOWI is a large employer, there are always other opportunities for people looking to further their career, be it it as an electrician or accountant. Loock recommends people check out MOWI online for more information and current opportunities within the company. The address is at www.mowi.com, and look under “People.”

There are a variety of career and educational opportunities at the Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair at the Comox Recreation Centre Thursday. Photo by Erin Haluschak

MOWI, one of the sponsors, is on hand to inform people about its opportunities in aquaculture. Photo by Mike Chouinard