Chase ensues after 2 stolen trucks located near Lake Cowichan

When Lake Cowichan RCMP located two stolen pickup trucks in the Paldi area off of Highway 18 on Dec. 29, 2022 and attempted to stop them, it turned into a chase that ended in two arrests.

One of the trucks was pulled over by police and a 37-year-old woman was arrested for possession of stolen property over $5,000.

But the second truck, a Ford F350 dually, towing a travel trailer, fled from police and was located on Westwood Road a short time later.

As the driver tried to take off again, police used a tire deflation device on the truck, but the truck still hit an unmarked police vehicle as the driver continued to try to escape. Another police vehicle finally managed to disable the stolen F350.

But the driver, a 46-year-old man known to police, then fled from the vehicle on foot, pursued by Lake Cowichan RCMP and North Cowichan/Duncan Street Crime Unit officers. They caught up to him and made the arrest.

The 37-year-old woman has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

The 46-year-old man has been remanded in custody, and was set to appear in court on Jan. 6.

“The joint response by Lake Cowichan and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP led to the successful arrests of these offenders,” said Sergeant Lita Watson detachment commander for the Lake Cowichan RCMP.

“We are committed to ensuring public safety within our communities and preventing property crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.

Crime