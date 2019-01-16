Charges should be considered in B.C. man’s police-involved death, watchdog says

Myles Gray died in August 2015 in Burnaby

B.C.’s police watchdog says charges should be considered in the police-involved death of a Sechelt businessman.

Myles Gray, 33, died in August 2015 in the 8300-block of Joffre Avenue of Burnaby.

The Independent Investigations Office said Wednesday it would send its report on Gray’s death to the B.C. Prosecution Service, saying the investigation took so long because of a “difference of opinion with a witness officer regarding the extent of their duty to cooperate under the Police Act,” as well as the need for more forensic pathology resources.

For charges to be approved, Crown counsel must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that prosecution is in the public interest.

No details were provided on the number of people involved in the charges, or the number of charges that should be considered.

According to a statement filed by the Vancouver Police Department shortly after the incident, officers were responding to a complaint of a man causing a disturbance at the home on Joffre Avenue, on the Vancouver-Burnaby border. Reports indicate the man was spraying a woman with a hose.

Police said they found Gray in the backyard , and tried to take him into custody. However, the situation became “significantly physical,” police said at the time.

Gray died at the scene.

According to a Facebook page called Justice for Myles Gray, IIO investigators told Gray’s family of its report Tuesday.

“It is my hope as well as Myles family and friends that this horrific crime against Myles leads to charges against the VPD officers that took his life,” the organizer of the page said, calling the wait a “hellish 3 years, 5 months and 2 days.”

In an email to Black Press Media, VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard said it would be inappropriate to comment on an investigation under review by Crown counsel.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen with diabetes told ‘no food’ on public B.C. bus
Next story
Daredevil changes game plan to jump broken White Rock pier

Just Posted

Province nears decision on Upland landfill application

Campbell River City Council will receive more presentations on the project at Jan. 28 meeting

Ratfish generates buzz online in Campbell River

Boneless, glowing creature a common bycatch, but it usually stays in deep waters – fish expert

Campbell River woman launches GoFundMe for brother awaiting double lung transplant

Man with chronic lung disease facing high rent in Toronto ahead of surgery

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

Campbell River city council watching other communities’ single-use bag bans closely

City waits to see effect on business in other communities before deciding whether to pursue one here

Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario

Body of Canadian miner found after African kidnapping

Kirk Woodman’s body was discovered 100 kilometres from the site where he worked for Progress Mineral Mining Company in Burkina Faso

Study finds more than half of food produced in Canada wasted

The study released Thursday is the world’s first to measure food waste using data from industry and other sources instead of estimates

Snowed-in Austrian nuns insist they’re staying put

Authorities have deployed heavy equipment to clear snow and fallen trees blocking the road to the monastery

Chiasson nets shootout winner as Oilers edge Canucks 3-2

Edmonton moves one point ahead of Vancouver

B.C. chief says they didn’t give up rights for gas pipeline to be built

Hereditary chief: no elected band council or Crown authority has jurisdiction over Wet’suwet’en land

Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

Online fraud tactics included phising and ‘brute force’ in November and December

Condo rental bans may be on way out with B.C. empty home tax

Many exemptions to tax, but annual declarations required

UPDATE: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

The pair are missing from Kamloops

Most Read