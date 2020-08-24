Charges laid in March Campbell River accident that took young man’s life

B.C. Crown Counsel office has approved several charges relating to a single Motor Vehicle Incident that took the life of a 21-year-old male passenger on the morning of March 28, 2020.

The passenger was reported to have been picked up shortly before the accident which occurred in Willow Point.

RELATED: Speed, alcohol not ruled out as factors in crash that left one person dead

Three charges have been approved against Griffin Lee Grant, 22: Dangerous driving causing death; Impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death; and Impaired operation of a vehicle causing death when two hours after the incident blood alcohol concentrations still exceeded 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

“This incident was tragic on so many levels,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “As sad as the scenario is, it’s also a stark reminder and a chance to educate on the perils of drinking and driving and excessive speeds. Being the driver of a vehicle means that you are responsible for your vehicle, the well being of the passengers in it, and every other person and vehicle on the road; that’s why driving is a privilege in our society, not a right. “

Alcohol believed to be a factor in a separate incident

As this article was being written on the night of August 23, Campbell River RCMP members attended another single-vehicle collision where alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor.

Fortunately, nobody was injured, but Tyre says it very much shows the prevalent nature of Impaired Driving in our community and the need for police enforcement efforts.

If you wish to report an impaired driver, call 911. It could save a life.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverimpaired drivingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend
Next story
Garneau, Champagne pan Iranian report on downing of PS752 as limited, selective

Just Posted

Charges laid in March Campbell River accident that took young man’s life

B.C. Crown Counsel office has approved several charges relating to a single… Continue reading

Campbell River man went to the laundry to get clean socks but came back with $800K

Antonius Vollenberg purchased the winning lottery ticket at the laundromat

North Island College Kwak’wala students building online community

Language courses moved online this summer

Water well drilling to disrupt Oyster River Nature Park users

Project will increase capacity for Black Creek/Oyster Bay Water System

Forest Practice Board to audit Campbell River-area forest service roads this year

Okanagan-Shuswap and Dawson Creek also to be audited

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

New blended data platform at Grieg fish farms help forecast oceanic events

On-site data combined with public oceanography and meteorology will be shared with stakeholders

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Most Read