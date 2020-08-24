Charges laid in March Campbell River accident that took young man’s life

B.C. Crown Counsel office has approved several charges relating to a single Motor Vehicle Incident that took the life of a 21-year-old male passenger on the morning of March 28, 2020.

The passenger was reported to have been picked up shortly before the accident which occurred in Willow Point.

Three charges have been approved against Griffin Lee Grant, 22: Dangerous driving causing death; Impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death; and Impaired operation of a vehicle causing death when two hours after the incident blood alcohol concentrations still exceeded 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

“This incident was tragic on so many levels,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “As sad as the scenario is, it’s also a stark reminder and a chance to educate on the perils of drinking and driving and excessive speeds. Being the driver of a vehicle means that you are responsible for your vehicle, the well being of the passengers in it, and every other person and vehicle on the road; that’s why driving is a privilege in our society, not a right. “

Alcohol believed to be a factor in a separate incident

As this article was being written on the night of August 23, Campbell River RCMP members attended another single-vehicle collision where alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor.

Fortunately, nobody was injured, but Tyre says it very much shows the prevalent nature of Impaired Driving in our community and the need for police enforcement efforts.

If you wish to report an impaired driver, call 911. It could save a life.

