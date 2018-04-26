Charges follow collisions between pickup and police vehicles in Nanaimo

Two people from Nanaimo have been charged after a motor vehicle accident in the Yellow Point area April 25. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

Charges have been laid against two people following an incident yesterday when two police cars were damaged and police officers injured.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Majore Jackson, 32, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon (a Dodge pickup truck), dangerous driving, two counts of possession of stolen property and obstruction.

RELATED: Arrests made after pickup collides with two unmarked police cars

Andrew John Bellwood, 47, faces a charge of obstruction and two counts of possession of stolen property.

The incident happened April 25 before 8:30 a.m. at Roberts Road and Yellow Point Road after police had tracked a stolen vehicle to the area.

Three RCMP unmarked vehicles were wrecked in collisions in the same day yesterday. Articles at https://t.co/5RAvoBp4cy and https://t.co/Lmx6OtyV1M #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/bLteFBWiyg — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) April 26, 2018



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter