Chapman throws name in ring electoral director for area south of Campbell River

Candidate ran years ago and lost by just over a dozen votes

A local businessman who threw his hat in the ring years ago is once again running to be the electoral director for Area D in the Strathcona Regional District.

Ron Chapman says he ran about 20 years and came close, losing by a dozen or so votes.

“Last time I ran I was just mad,” he said. “I was so upset with how things were going….I lost by 13 votes. There was literally people crying.”

Bringing the area’s infrastructure up to date is a major imperative for him, as he points to the longstanding issues around water service and the recent rate hikes.

RELATED STORY: Strathcona Regional District hikes water rates for rural area

“I’m am very concerned that Area D infrastructure and amenities have been in decline for decades,” he said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “There’s been no leadership or stewardship with this issue as far as I can determine.”

Chapman would also like to see sewer for more densely populated parts of the area, adding the area missed an opportunity for a $3 million sewer grant years ago. Still, he says he wants to be positive and focused on what is ahead rather than looking back at what should have happened.

“It’s time to start building the community up and adding some amenities like an elementary school, a community hall,” he said. “I need to appeal to people that maybe want to see some change and maybe get excited about doing some things. Get out and vote.”

He sees a decline in the numbers of young people wanting to settle in the electoral area and thinks much of this has to do with the lack of amenities, especially the closure of the school. He thinks the community can add this without having to rely on increased taxation or losing its rural lifestyle while keeping a balance of environmental, social and economic factors.

RELATED STORY: Board votes to close both Discovery Passage and Oyster River schools

He would like to see a more diverse tax base, with more businesses, though he adds they could be home-based, agricultural operations, small businesses or “rural in flavour,” in order to fit in with the lifestyle in Area D.

“It doesn’t mean changing the whole flavour of your community,” he said.

Chapman worked as regional manager for Coast Environmental and gained 35 years of business experience on the north part of Vancouver Island, often handling multi-million-dollar budgets.

“I just look at taxpayers as customers,” he said. “Your taxpayers become your new customers. You’re already taking their money, so you better be providing the services…. At the end of the day, you have to get in there and you have to listen to people and you have to start taking some of those ideas and come up with a community vision.”

Chapman and his wife Carol have been active community volunteers, who have worked on a number of community projects. Among his efforts are helping to establish the Hamm Road connector and lobbying for the concrete dividers on Highway 19 between Courtenay and Campbell River.

As further community work, Chapman also points to his leadership roles with economic development and tourist board, his role as chair for the 2010 Olympics Spirit Committee and facilitating the creation of wheelchair access for Oyster Bay Park and the local RCMP gymnasium. He has also been involved with a number of fundraising projects, most notably with the SPCA community TV pet auction Paws for Pets.

Previous story
Thief steals B.C. city’s Terry Fox banner
Next story
Former chief financial officer files racism complaint against City of Nanaimo

Just Posted

Campbell River’s bus fleet will get a boost

Four 35-foot Vicinity buses scheduled to arrive in September

Chapman throws name in ring electoral director for area south of Campbell River

Candidate ran years ago and lost by just over a dozen votes

Province elevates Vancouver Island to highest drought rating

Extremely dry conditions have pushed many parts of B.C. to a level 4 drought rating

Samson will not seek re-election, hopes to see younger faces at Campbell River City Hall

Like all jobs, Samson says, there have been ups and downs over his seven years in council chambers

Vancouver Island to get new Canadian Coast Guard Search and Rescue Station in Tahsis

The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced Friday… Continue reading

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Former chief financial officer files racism complaint against City of Nanaimo

Victor Mema alleges discrimination, goes to B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

Thief steals B.C. city’s Terry Fox banner

Organizers of Chilliwack cancer fundraiser upset at large banner’s disappearance

Dozen Search Dog Association members come up empty in weekend hunt for missing Vancouver Island man

Ben Kilmer disappeared May 16

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

Most Read