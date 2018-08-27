Chapman throws name in ring electoral director for area south of Campbell River

A local businessman who threw his hat in the ring years ago is once again running to be the electoral director for Area D in the Strathcona Regional District.

Ron Chapman says he ran about 20 years and came close, losing by a dozen or so votes.

“Last time I ran I was just mad,” he said. “I was so upset with how things were going….I lost by 13 votes. There was literally people crying.”

Bringing the area’s infrastructure up to date is a major imperative for him, as he points to the longstanding issues around water service and the recent rate hikes.

RELATED STORY: Strathcona Regional District hikes water rates for rural area

“I’m am very concerned that Area D infrastructure and amenities have been in decline for decades,” he said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “There’s been no leadership or stewardship with this issue as far as I can determine.”

Chapman would also like to see sewer for more densely populated parts of the area, adding the area missed an opportunity for a $3 million sewer grant years ago. Still, he says he wants to be positive and focused on what is ahead rather than looking back at what should have happened.

“It’s time to start building the community up and adding some amenities like an elementary school, a community hall,” he said. “I need to appeal to people that maybe want to see some change and maybe get excited about doing some things. Get out and vote.”

He sees a decline in the numbers of young people wanting to settle in the electoral area and thinks much of this has to do with the lack of amenities, especially the closure of the school. He thinks the community can add this without having to rely on increased taxation or losing its rural lifestyle while keeping a balance of environmental, social and economic factors.

RELATED STORY: Board votes to close both Discovery Passage and Oyster River schools

He would like to see a more diverse tax base, with more businesses, though he adds they could be home-based, agricultural operations, small businesses or “rural in flavour,” in order to fit in with the lifestyle in Area D.

“It doesn’t mean changing the whole flavour of your community,” he said.

Chapman worked as regional manager for Coast Environmental and gained 35 years of business experience on the north part of Vancouver Island, often handling multi-million-dollar budgets.

“I just look at taxpayers as customers,” he said. “Your taxpayers become your new customers. You’re already taking their money, so you better be providing the services…. At the end of the day, you have to get in there and you have to listen to people and you have to start taking some of those ideas and come up with a community vision.”

Chapman and his wife Carol have been active community volunteers, who have worked on a number of community projects. Among his efforts are helping to establish the Hamm Road connector and lobbying for the concrete dividers on Highway 19 between Courtenay and Campbell River.

As further community work, Chapman also points to his leadership roles with economic development and tourist board, his role as chair for the 2010 Olympics Spirit Committee and facilitating the creation of wheelchair access for Oyster Bay Park and the local RCMP gymnasium. He has also been involved with a number of fundraising projects, most notably with the SPCA community TV pet auction Paws for Pets.