CFB Esquimalt’s base hospital has reopened after having been evacuated due to a suspicious package earlier Wednesday morning. (Google Maps)

CFB Esquimalt hospital reopens after bomb scare proves false

A suspicious package that evacuated base hospital was determined to contain no explosives

CFB Esquimalt’s base hospital has reopened after an evacuation caused by a suspicious package on the property Wednesday morning.

Maritime Forces Pacific confirmed the incident had been resolved around 10:45 a.m. and that no explosives had been found in the package.

The base first alerted the public to the incident just after 9:30 a.m., saying explosive ordnance disposal personnel were on the scene at the Colville Road site in Esquimalt.

Military police are continuing their investigation.

