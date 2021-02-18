Central Vancouver Island continues as Island Health epicentre for COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to concentrate its efforts on the centre of Vancouver Island.

According to Island Health, of its 148 active cases, 10 are on the northern section of the Island (past Deep Bay), 98 are central (Mill Bay to Deep Bay), and 40 cases are located south of Mill Bay – including Greater Victoria, southern Gulf Islands and west to Port Renfrew.

Island Health’s status dashboard (with data from Feb. 17), shows the south Island has gone four days without lab diagnosed cases (excluding newly reported cases where symptom onset was not yet known). North Island has also gone four days and the central portion of the Island has gone two.

Central Vancouver Island has seen the highest number of cases to-date with a total of 1,153, followed by the south with 565 and the north with 299.

Island Health notes new, active and total case counts may differ from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s daily reports due to differences in the timing of reporting across laboratory and Public Health data sources.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced 427 new cases, including 20 epi-linked cases, for a total of 74,710 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. on Feb. 17. That report included 18 new cases in the Island Health region.

