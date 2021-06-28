Centennial Park pool reopening delayed

Centennial Pool is not quite ready to reopen, after a pipe burst. Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

The outdoor pool at Centennial Park is staying closed for now, because of a burst pipe in the facility.

While the pool was closed last year because of the pandemic, the city completed maintenance improvements on the pool’s plumbing systems. But when the pool systems were turned back on last week, a speciality pipe fitting burst in the mechanical room.

City employees and a maintenance contractor have now repaired the pipe, but are still confirming the new system upgrades are working. As a result, the pool’s reopening is delayed.

“We understand this temporary delay is very disappointing, especially because the weather is so hot now, and we know people have been looking forward to using the pool again after it was closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Amber Zirnhelt, the city’s director of planning and recreation.

Dayna Stevenson, pool supervisor, said notice will be given as soon as the facility is ready to reopen.

In the meantime, there are other places to splash around in Campbell River, including Willow Point Splash Park, Strathcona Gardens pool, McIvor Lake and local beaches.

