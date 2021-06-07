Celebrating Stocky Edwards: Vancouver Island Spitfire pilot and flying legend turns 100

‘That’s my life. I just hope I lived it well because I’ve always done the best I could.’

Stocky Edwards at his home in Comox, on June 4, 2021, one day before his 100th birthday. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Stocky Edwards at his home in Comox, on June 4, 2021, one day before his 100th birthday. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Pausing at first, Stocky Edwards smiles at the ground when asked to name his favourite hockey team.

“Montreal Canadians — they played hockey like hockey.”

The decorated Second World War fighter pilot ace — whose own hockey abilities sparked the interest of the Chicago Black Hawks — momentarily contemplates his life if he chose a career in hockey rather than joining the military.

“The hockey was sort of born-in – we had lots of it,” he recalls playing in Battleford, Sask. at school, where one of his teachers was an ex-NHL player who had a friend with connections to the Black Hawks. “Of course you never know, (but) I was small.”

The Comox resident, who has been knighted by the French government, is an Order of Canada recipient, a Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame inductee and was named one of the 100 most influential Canadians in aviation made the comments prior to celebrating another milestone Saturday – that of becoming a centenarian.

Edwards is taking the milestone in stride.

“I think everyone will get the same feeling as it approaches, you’re not sure if you’re going to get there or not.”

Growing up, Edwards says he considered many careers, but joining the military was not one of them. As the Second World War broke out he changed his mind.

RELATED: Celebration for Comox centenarian Stocky Edwards

“I thought I’d like to be a pilot. From my point of view, there isn’t a better place for a young person for training, for all sort of parts of life, not just military. They are just doing their best – all they want to do is go out and do a job for somebody …. they don’t think of their lives at all they just want to help people.”

Canada’s highest-scoring ace in the Western Desert Campaign, Edwards earned respect for his quick reflexes, flying abilities and shooting instincts while serving with 260 Squadron in the Western Desert Air Force in North Africa in 1943.

During the war, he flew Spitfires (his favourite plane) after first piloting a Kittyhawk, which has since been refurbished by Vintage Wings of Canada.

By the start of 1943 when he was a flight commander, Edwards had earned a Distinguished Flying Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross, awarded for acts of valour or courage.

“I am (proud) in my quiet little way. I did 373 combat missions. You get sort of … you don’t know anything else. The day the war was over, it was a feeling of ‘what do I do now?’ “

Following retirement and in between spending time with his wife Toni and their four children, eight grandchild, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, Edwards is passionate about the environment around him, particularly preserving it for future generations.

For 40 years, he and his family have supported Ducks Unlimited and the restoration work they do in the Comox Valley.

“They’re doing a wonderful job – they’re saving some of the things we’re losing and educating too, especially the young people. I would like young people to really get more into nature then we are.”

Greg Sawchuck, senior B.C. director for Ducks Unlimited Canada recognizes Edwards’ support for the organization.

“He’s donated to our local banquets and he and Toni always attend our banquets. Him and I have gotten together, and said ‘hey, your 100th birthday is coming up, we should do something special,’ … so we teamed up and worked together and looked towards raising $100,000 for Ducks Unlimited Canada for wetlands, waterfowl and wildlife and hopefully we’ll get there. It’s really wonderful that he put his name towards the program. I’m really proud and pleased with that.”

On June 5, the streets of Comox were set to be filled with dignitaries, military members, RCMP officers and more driving (and flying) by wishing Edwards a 100th happy birthday. Two CF-18 Hornets from 4 Wing Cold Lake were set to do a flyby over Comox over Comox at an altitude as low as 500 feet.

Edwards’ son Jim, says he’s extremely proud of his father and grateful for those celebrating with him. While his siblings could not be in the Comox Valley for the birthday due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, he notes he is representing his entire family at the celebrations.

“You think people wouldn’t want to talk about the war anymore; when you reach his age, you don’t have peers any more, (but) the whole family is immensely proud.”

Edwards says now his life revolves around Toni, whom he has been married to for 72 years.

“That’s my life. I just hope I lived it well because I’ve always done the best I could.”


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Veterans

Previous story
Woman’s body recovered from fast moving river near Keremeos
Next story
First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Camper Sanjay Srivastava had an unsettling discovery near the Big Bay recreation site last week. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Camper finds decapitated bear carcass west of Campbell River

‘I just wanted to do right for the bear which I believe was the mother of a young cub.’ — Camper

Riders Anna Chatterton, Rowen Berkey, Patrick Connor and Gavin Chatterton try their hand at the slalom course. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
WATCH: Campbell River cyclists brave unpredictable weather for Go By Bike Week

Celebration stations held throughout city on weekend

RCMP
Arrest made in connection with Campbell River stabbing incident

37-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault

The May 25 meeting was open to groups working in the food security field. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Group looks to create ‘backbone food security structure’ for Campbell River area

50 attendees bring ideas to the food security table

Members of UNIFOR local 3019 walk the picket line at the Myra Falls mine ore loading facility at Tyee Spit in Campbell River June 4. The union walked off the job June 3 after negotiations with mine owner Nyrstar failed to close the gap between the two sides. Photo by AlistaIr Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Myra Falls mine workers strike for a new contract

Union says it wants to recoup concessions made to help get mine back on its feet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

Dr. Sandra Allison, medical health officer for Central Vancouver Island. (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Island Health official Dr. Sandra Allison talks COVID-19 restrictions, next steps

Medical health officer shares thoughts on ‘return to normalcy’

‘Strength from Within’ is a sculpture by artist Connie Watts that stands next to the Tseshaht Longhouse, on the site of the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS). It commemorates survivors and those who did not make it home. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Island First Nation asks for healing centre at site of former residential school

MP Gord Johns supports Tseshaht First Nation’s request

Leaders of the Huy-ay-aht, Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations sign an declaration to take back power over the resources on their traditional territories. The agreement includes telling the provincial government to stop old-growth logging for two years. (Huu-ay-aht First Nation photo)
First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Statement comes as traditional territory continues to experience high-profile blockades and arrests

Stocky Edwards at his home in Comox, on June 4, 2021, one day before his 100th birthday. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Celebrating Stocky Edwards: Vancouver Island Spitfire pilot and flying legend turns 100

‘That’s my life. I just hope I lived it well because I’ve always done the best I could.’

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

BC Center of Disease Control mapping shows the culmative COVID-19 cases since January 2020, across the provinces health regions. (Image: BC CDC)
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.

Ashnola River, 10 km past Keremeos is a fast moving river popular with extreme kayakers. (Submitted)
Woman’s body recovered from fast moving river near Keremeos

Amy Sabean’s family has since been notified and the BC Coroners Service is investigating

Most Read