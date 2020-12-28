CDC warning of COVID-19 exposure on a Dec. 22 flight to Campbell River

A possible COVID-19 expsoure has been reported on a Pacific Coastal Airlines flight to Campbell River on Dec. 22. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)

Travellers on a Pacific Coastal flight to Campbell River may have been exposed to COVID-19, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting.

Passengers on Pacific Coastal Airlines flight number 8P715 from Vancouver to Campbell River on Dec. 22 should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, the BCCDC website says.

While you are self-isolating, you will be required to monitor for new symptoms or signs of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, sore throat, etc. Visit the BCCDC site for advice on self-isolation and monitoring.

This is the first notification of a possible exposure on a flight to Campbell River.

