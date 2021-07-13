B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender. (B.C. Human Rights Commission photo)

B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender. (B.C. Human Rights Commission photo)

Caution urged on COVID-19 vaccine rules for B.C. employers, landlords

Human rights commissioner concerned about marginalized people

Requiring employees and tenants to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination should be done only if there are no “less intrusive” means of maintaining health and safety, B.C.’s Human Rights Commissioner says.

Commissioner Kasari Govender issued guidance Tuesday for “duty bearers” such as employers, service providers and landlords who are considering vaccination status policies. They should be time-limited and take into account evidence of risk, language barriers and disadvantages such as undocumented migrants who may not have a personal health number, Govender advised.

People who have simply declined to be vaccinated should not expect protection against vaccine policies from the B.C. Human Rights Commission, which aims to protect people from unequal access to public services.

“In my view, a person who chooses not to get vaccinated as a matter of personal preference – especially where that choice is based on misinformation or misunderstanding of scientific information – does not have grounds for a human rights complaint against a duty bearer implementing a vaccination status policy,” Govender said in a guidance document released July 13.

RELATED: B.C. care homes to restrict unvaccinated staff, visitors

RELATED: Retirement rates expected to surge after COVID-19

B.C.’s health ministry has stopped short of requiring vaccination, even for staff at senior long-term care homes, where the majority of deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in the pandemic. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced new public health orders effective July 19 that require care home employers to record the vaccine status for all staff, residents and visitors.

Staff members who are not fully vaccinated, with two shots plus 14 days to build immunity, will be required to continue using masks and submit to rapid COVID-19 testing up to three times a week. Fully vaccinated visitors will be able to visit without appointments, although registering and screening for symptoms is still expected.

The B.C. Human Rights Code protects against “unreasonable discrimination” in employment, services, housing and other areas, including physical or mental disability, place of origin, religion or family status. If an employee or tenant is required to be in close contact with an unvaccinated person at home, Govender says the employer or landlord should attempt to help having that individual vaccinated.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
VIDEO: 4 dead after Kelowna crane collapse, police say
Next story
VIDEO: Q̓ʷalayu House opens to support mothers and families

Just Posted

Ray Goodwin (l-r), Leanne McIntee, Tracy Armstrong and Grady Stotz with the Mobile Outreach Unit for Health and Support Services (MOUHSS) bus at Willow Point in Campbell River on July 13, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
MOUHSS bus heading to Port Hardy

Jared Lowndes was killed during an encounter with police which also resulted in the death of a police service dog and injuries to its handler. Facebook photo
Family of Wet’suwet’en man fatally shot by Campbell River RCMP calls for inquiry

Road work
Delays expected in south Campbell River as sewers are upgraded

A ribbon cutting during grand opening ceremony of Q̓ʷalayu House in Campbell River on July 12, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Q̓ʷalayu House opens to support mothers and families