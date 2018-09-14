The Bulldog Mountain wildfire has prompted evacuation orders and alerts in the area north and west of Castlegar. (BC Wildfire photo)

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Even as the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers and anyone else heading back into the areas burned by British Columbia wildfires are urged to use caution.

The Ministry of Forests says in a news release that more than 9,450 square kilometres of forest and grassland burned, leaving behind a number of safety hazards for those out in the affected areas.

RELATED: Evacuation alert, order rscinded for Tweedsmuir Complex fires

The dangers include damaged trees falling over, hard-to-detect ash pits that remain hot long after a fire has died down, unstable terrain, increased potential for landslides and water runoff, damaged trail surfaces, and burned fencing that allows livestock to get on to roadways.

The BC Wildfire Service says the dangers after a fire may last for two years or more while the risk of floods or debris flows might last longer.

RELATED: Red Cross distributing cleanup kits south of Burns Lake

Although several regions have seen cooler and wetter weather, some fire restrictions remain in place in Kamloops, Southeast and Cariboo fire centres.

The Cariboo Regional District has also lifted the four remaining evacuation alerts in the region.

The Canadian Press

