Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone resigns

The Mayor of Castlegar, Bruno Tassone, has resigned effective Jan. 9.
Tassone submitted a letter addressed to the city’s CAO and council on Jan. 7.
More to come …
Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel
The Mayor of Castlegar, Bruno Tassone, has resigned effective Jan. 9.
Tassone submitted a letter addressed to the city’s CAO and council on Jan. 7.
More to come …
Jordan Holling’s family surprised an elated to be reunited with his missing cat Jax
Dealing with COVID-19, building relationships a priority for new coordinator
The A5 pod brought a new calf to their former Broughton Archipelago winter hunting area
Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus
Mitsubishi buying 80,000 tonnes a year from Pinnacle
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims
At least one more month until non-locals can stay at Big White, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster
A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.
Dry Christmas trees pose fire hazard, fire safety experts warn B.C. residents
Victoria Cross winner Lieut. Robert Gray shot down off Japan, now saluted outside BC Aviation Museum
A 1952 original Sybil Andrews painting donation fetches Campbell River Hospice Society a nice return
Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus
Contract for undersea network build
Island Health says it has received additional 3,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine
Fisheries minister committed to stakeholder meetings in early 2021
Andre Courtemanche, 16, has been missing since the evening of Jan. 1
Cases by care home to be updated weekly