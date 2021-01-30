Cash and drugs seized from Campbell River apartment

Cash and drugs were seized in a recent warrant execution by Campbell River’s Street Crimes Unit. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP

Campbell River’s Street Crimes Unit found drugs, cash and a vehicle when they executed a warrant at a 9 Avenue apartment on Jan. 28.

Investigators seized over 70 grams of methamphetamine, over 25 grams of crack cocaine, 23 grams of powder cocaine as well as over $6,000 in cash and a Dodge Caravan.

Seizures such as these require far more investigative work, than many people realize, said Const. Maury Tyre. It takes a lot of effort and information to gain access to a home or vehicle in order to hold criminals accountable for the misery they peddle. This seizure demonstrates the excellent work conducted by our Street Crimes Unit.

The warrant was executed at an apartment in the 700 block of 9 avenue on Jan. 28. A 22-year-old male from the Lower Mainland was arrested and police will be recommending possession for the purpose of trafficking as a charge.

