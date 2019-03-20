Case dropped against former Nanaimo CAO who had allegedly made threats

Special prosecutor advises courts that pursuing peace bond is no longer in the public interest

It’s the conclusion to a legal saga that has dragged on for roughly a year.

Michael Klein, the special prosecutor for the case, officially told the courts today, March 20, that he is dropping the Crown’s case against the City of Nanaimo’s former chief administrative officer Tracy Samra, who had allegedly made threats.

Klein, in a brief submission, told the court the case was “no longer in the public interest.”

Samra was not in the courtroom.

She was arrested on Jan. 31, 2018 for allegedly making threats following an incident at city hall. As a result of the incident, McKay, former city councillor Diane Brennan and current city councillor Sheryl Armstrong as well as Jan Kemp, Gurrie, Donna Stennes, Kim Fowler, Brad McRae and Dominic Jones had reasonable grounds to fear personal harm or injury, according to RCMP.

Crown were initially intending to have the former city manager bound to conditions of a peace bond as a result of that alleged incident.

Briefly speaking to the News Bulletin afterwards, Klein reiterated what he had told the court.

“It’s now been 13 months since the incident occurred. There has been no further suggestion of any breach of any orders and because Mrs. Samra is no longer in the jurisdiction, it just simply isn’t in the public interest to continue on,” he said.

Asked what he would say to those in the community who felt the case was still in the public interest, Klein said he couldn’t answer.

He said the case is officially closed.

Samra was fired from her role with the city by councillors last May. She has since launched a complaint against the City of Nanaimo, McKay and Armstrong with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.

Good morning! I’m at the #Nanaimo Courthouse where BC special prosecutor Michael Klein officially told the courts he was dropping the crown’s case against former Nanaimo CAO Tracy Samra. — Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) March 20, 2019



