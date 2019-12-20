Crews respond to a vehicle in a water-filled ditch along the Nanaimo Parkway on Friday afternoon. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Car crashes, splashes into ditch along the highway in Nanaimo

Police, ambulance and fire crews respond to incident at about 1:15 p.m. Friday

A compact car crashed into a ditch filled with water along the Nanaimo Parkway this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue along with Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ambulance responded to a single-vehicle incident along the Nanaimo Parkway south of Northfield Road at about 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find a Honda Civic stuck in a ditch and partially submerged in water. There were no injuries.

Southbound traffic near Northfield was being reduced to a single lane as a result of the incident.

