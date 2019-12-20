Car crashes, splashes into ditch along the highway in Nanaimo

Police, ambulance and fire crews respond to incident at about 1:15 p.m. Friday

Crews respond to a vehicle in a water-filled ditch along the Nanaimo Parkway on Friday afternoon. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A compact car crashed into a ditch filled with water along the Nanaimo Parkway this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue along with Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ambulance responded to a single-vehicle incident along the Nanaimo Parkway south of Northfield Road at about 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find a Honda Civic stuck in a ditch and partially submerged in water. There were no injuries.

Southbound traffic near Northfield was being reduced to a single lane as a result of the incident.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP, BC Ambulance on scene Nanaimo Parkway south of Northfield Rd southbound. Car in ditch filled with water. Driver out of vehicle being tended to by parameds. No word on injuries.#Nanaimo #Traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/ppX8GzTA6l — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) December 20, 2019

