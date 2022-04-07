Car sought in case of teen sisters bear-sprayed in Nanaimo home invasion

Nanaimo RCMP have released a photo of a vehicle of interest they believe may be related to their investigation of a home invasion last month. (Photo submitted)

RCMP are asking for tips related to a vehicle of interest as they continue to investigate a Nanaimo home invasion in which two teenage girls were bear-sprayed last month.

Police released a photo of what they say is a dark purple or brown 2000 Acura sedan with a missing front passenger-side turn signal. RCMP say a home security video showed the vehicle leaving the area at the time of the crime March 14 at about 3 p.m.

A man dressed in camouflage clothing stole electronics and other items from the home and bear-sprayed two sisters while leaving.

“This was a very disturbing crime where two defenceless innocent teenagers were victimized,” said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Simon Gallimore in a press release. “The resulting investigation has been a priority for investigators who continue to seek leads and information on this crime.”

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the home invasion and items stolen is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-8688.

