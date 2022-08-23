A Volkswagen sedan crashed into a jewelry store in north Nanaimo Aug. 23, but fortunately, there were no injuries, says Nanaimo Fire Rescue. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Car smashes into front window of Nanaimo jewelry store

Incident happened Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Matheson Jewellers and Fine Art on Turner Road

A car smashed into the front window of a jewelry store in north Nanaimo this afternoon.

First responders were called to the scene of the motor vehicle incident at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at a NorthRidge Village shopping plaza on Turner Road at Uplands Drive, and found a Volkswagen sedan had been driven into the front of Matheson Jewellers and Fine Art.

“We just had an elderly female that lost a little bit of control of her vehicle and drove it into the building,” said Nanaimo Fire Rescue Capt. Bryun Ashlie. “She’s fine, just a little shaken up, just like the business owner, he’s shaken up, but nobody was in the path of the vehicle going into the building. No real structural damage, just the windows and the vehicle.”

