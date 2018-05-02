A car hangs from the Millwood bridge on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Image: Twitter/@KawarthaNOW)

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

Toronto police are investigating after a car was spotted dangling from a bridge, about 200 metres from a busy parkway, early this morning.

Police initially said that the blue sedan was hanging about halfway down from the Millwood Bridge for a movie shoot, but later said that no movie shoot was authorized.

They say they don’t know why the car is there, but note that there’s no danger to public safety, because the car is not hanging over the nearby Don Valley Parkway.

Images from the scene show that the car is empty, with no windows or windshield, and its underbelly is stripped.

Police say they’ll release more information as it becomes available.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise
Next story
Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

Just Posted

City of Campbell River aims to make downtown safer by the summer

Plans to open Safer Downtown office, add bylaw officer and build connections with public group

Bylaw calls go down while parking tickets go up in 2017 in Campbell River

For the first time in five years, the overall number of calls in to bylaw enforcement decreased

Campbell River welcomes off-roaders from all over B.C.

Upcoming weekend conference is part education, part trade show and all things ATV

Province doles out $100,000 for 40 new tech spaces at North Island College

The provincial government announced a new program at North Island College will… Continue reading

Water flows through the John Hart tunnels

BC Hydro generating station project near Campbell River enters new milestone

Mike’s Mirror Minute…with Mike Coulter of the Campbell River ATV Club

He has no idea what’s about to happen, but he’s a good sport about it, anyway

VI Fitness files for bankruptcy

Workout locations across Greater Victoria closed permanently May 1

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Investigators have floated idea of forcing Trump to testify under oath.

The special counsel leading the Russia investigation has floated idea of subpoena for President Donald Trump

Bank of Canada says Canadians owe $2 trillion as it mulls next rate hike

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canadians have amassed a $2-trillion mountain of household debt

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

The Emergency Measures Organization is urging people to leave certain neighbourhoods in and around Saint John

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

VIDEO: Man dead after motorcycle hits city bus

Bus damaged, RCMP cannot confirm if others on the bus were injured

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

Most Read