Car crash knocks out power for 1,500 in Campbell River

Power has been out since 9:15 on Friday, Dec. 17

A car crash knocked out power to more than 1,500 BC Hydro customers on Friday, Dec. 17. BC Hydro outages map

Power is out for 1,591 BC Hydro customers in Campbell River on Friday morning.

According to BC Hydro, a car struck and damaged a power pole at the intersection of 16th Ave. and Peterson Road.

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 17.

READ MORE: 112 customers affected by Gold River power outage

READ MORE: Downtown Campbell River struck by another power outage

The affected area is east of Gold River Hwy., west of Homewood Road, south of Island Way, and north of 9th Ave.

BC Hydro crews are on-site and making repairs, but due to the extent of the damage, the pole will have to be replaced.

Power is estimated to be restored to all impacted by 4 p.m.



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydroCampbell Riverpower outages