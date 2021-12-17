Car crash knocks out power for 1,500 in Campbell River

Power is out for 1,591 BC Hydro customers in Campbell River on Friday morning.
According to BC Hydro, a car struck and damaged a power pole at the intersection of 16th Ave. and Peterson Road.
The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 17.
The affected area is east of Gold River Hwy., west of Homewood Road, south of Island Way, and north of 9th Ave.
BC Hydro crews are on-site and making repairs, but due to the extent of the damage, the pole will have to be replaced.
Power is estimated to be restored to all impacted by 4 p.m.
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter