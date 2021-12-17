A car crash knocked out power to more than 1,500 BC Hydro customers on Friday, Dec. 17. BC Hydro outages map

A car crash knocked out power to more than 1,500 BC Hydro customers on Friday, Dec. 17. BC Hydro outages map

Car crash knocks out power for 1,500 in Campbell River

Power has been out since 9:15 on Friday, Dec. 17

Power is out for 1,591 BC Hydro customers in Campbell River on Friday morning.

According to BC Hydro, a car struck and damaged a power pole at the intersection of 16th Ave. and Peterson Road.

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 17.

READ MORE: 112 customers affected by Gold River power outage

READ MORE: Downtown Campbell River struck by another power outage

The affected area is east of Gold River Hwy., west of Homewood Road, south of Island Way, and north of 9th Ave.

BC Hydro crews are on-site and making repairs, but due to the extent of the damage, the pole will have to be replaced.

Power is estimated to be restored to all impacted by 4 p.m.


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydroCampbell Riverpower outages

Previous story
Company has B.C. operating licence suspended after truck caught driving dangerously on Hwy 5A
Next story
COVID vaccination rates stall out in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

A car crash knocked out power to more than 1,500 BC Hydro customers on Friday, Dec. 17. BC Hydro outages map
Car crash knocks out power for 1,500 in Campbell River

Environment Canada is warning of notable snowfall and strong winds in parts of eastern Vancouver Island Dec. 17-18. Pictured here, a scene from Nanaimo from earlier in December. (News Bulletin file)
Environment Canada warns of strong winds, snow for east Island

This year’s Christmas Light Bike Ride was a big hit, with over 90 riders participating. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Christmas light bike ride brightens paths and spirits