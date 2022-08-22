Car crash at West Vancouver wedding leaves 2 dead, 2 with life-altering injuries

Driver was exiting her driveway when she collided with wedding goers from house next door

A car crash in the 400-block of Keith Road in West Vancouver sent 10 people to hospital Aug. 20, two of whom reportedly died of their injuries. (Google Maps)

A weekend wedding ended in tragedy Saturday (Aug.20) evening after a driver collided into a group of the party-goers while exiting her driveway.

Neighbour to the home hosting the wedding, the driver in her 60s was pulling away from her property when she struck the group.

West Vancouver Police and paramedics were called to the home in the 400-block of Keith Road at about 6:10 p.m., where they determined two of the wedding-goers, both women in their 60s, had been killed.

Police say another seven people, including the driver, were taken to hospital. Two were left with life-altering injuries.

Traffic in the area was closed for much of the evening as collision analysts examined the area. Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone affected by the crash is encouraged to reach out to the West Vancouver Police Department’s victim services team at 604-925-7468.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Black bear plays in B.C. MP’s bird bath

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashVancouverWeddings