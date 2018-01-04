B.C. Ambulance crews, RCMP and Cranberry volunteer firefighters clear up a collision between a Ford Mustang and a semi tractor Thursday morning, Jan. 4 on the Island Highway. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Car and semi truck collide on Island Highway

Crash south of Nanaimo slows southbound traffic

B.C. Ambulance crews, RCMP and Cranberry volunteer firefighters cleared up a collision between a Ford Mustang and a semi tractor Thursday morning, Jan. 4. The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the Island Highway near Morden Road.

Emergency personnel at the scene said the driver of the Mustang was taken to hospital, but appeared to have suffered minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, which appeared to have little external damage.

The southbound slow lane of the highway was closed until both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Previous story
Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland
Next story
Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Just Posted

Campbell River developers urged to help prevent ‘erosion explosion’

Water that’s too dirty to see through is too dirty to discharge

Supermoon shines down on Discovery Passage and USCG vessel Douglas Munro

The supermoon on New Year’s day made for some stunning photographs and… Continue reading

New Year whale passes Campbell River

Stubbs Island Whale Watching captain and local diver Roger McDonell was out… Continue reading

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour sisters

Hundreds fill Willows park in ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Vancouver Island farm makes hay with B.C.’s first milk dispenser

‘We’ve compared it to refilling beer growlers’: owner

Vancouver Island farm makes hay with B.C.’s first milk dispenser

‘We’ve compared it to refilling beer growlers’: owner

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

Car and semi truck collide on Island Highway

Crash south of Nanaimo slows southbound traffic

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Most Read