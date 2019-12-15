Cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals could be on the shelves of both public and private retailers before the end of the year. Vancouver Island’s first government-operated cannabis store opened in Campbell River on July 31. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Cannabis edibles could hit shelves later this month

Edibles, extracts and topicals expected in retail stores before the end of 2020

Campbell Riverites can expect to see a new breed of cannabis products hit the shelves later this month.

Cannabis 2.0 – edibles, extracts and topicals – received Health Canada approval in its amended regulations of the Cannabis Act on Oct. 17, 2019. But licence holders had to provide 60 days notice to the federal agency of their intent to sell new products.

The earliest that the BC Liquor Distribution Branch can receive cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals is Dec. 17, says Kate Bilney, a spokesperson for the BC Liquor Distribution Branch. Retailers – both public government-run stores and private locations – will be able to place orders shortly after that.

“At this stage we cannot confirm when retailers will be able to start ordering as it is dependent upon when we receive products from suppliers,” she says.

According to BC Cannabis’ website, edibles like brownies, candies and drinks, may contain CBD and/or THC. Health Canada regulations dictate that there be no more than 10 mg of THC per package. There are no limits on CBD for edibles. Manufacturers are not allowed to make their products appealing to youth and certain ingredients aren’t allowed like alcohol and added vitamins and minerals.

Inhalable extracts, like shatter, wax and rosin, cannot contain more than 1,000 mg of THC, but there is no limit on CBD.

Topicals, which included any “cannabis-infused” product that can be applied to the skin, hair or nails, is limited to 1,000mg of THC per package. Again, there is not limit on the CBD content.

Bilney says that while the timeline is in place, products appearing on shelves at a store near you is subject to availability from licensed producers.

The first government-operated BC Cannabis store on Vancouver Island opened in Campbell River on July 31.

Edibles like the gummies pictured here won’t have more than 10 mg of THC per package, per Health Canada regulations. Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Cannabis edibles could hit shelves later this month

