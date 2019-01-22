(Pixabay)

Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Penalties are slated to be in place some time next year

Travellers caught sneaking small amounts of marijuana into Canada could soon be required to pay fines.

Although stiff criminal penalties will remain on the books, the federal border agency is developing administrative sanctions to give it more flexibility to deal with people who arrive at the border with cannabis in the era of legal recreational use.

Since Oct. 17, adults in Canada have been allowed to possess and share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis, but bringing the drug into the country remains illegal.

The border agency says the planned new penalties will provide an additional tool for officers when they encounter travellers carrying cannabis.

READ MORE: One-third of pregnant women think cannabis won’t harm their baby, says UBC

Details of the new fines are still being worked out but internal border-agency briefing notes say the penalties are slated to be in place some time next year.

The border agency has posted signs at many border crossings to remind people of the prohibition against bringing even small amounts of pot into Canada.

VIDEO: Thousands drawn to industry day at Vancouver cannabis expo

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’
Next story
Canada made sexual predator ‘our problem,’ American prosecutor says

Just Posted

Pioneering Telegraph Cove whale watching company cast adrift after 38 years

Stubbs Island Whale Watching announced it is ceasing operation

Home care complaints up 45% on Vancouver Island

Number of home care hours delivered down 6%, complaints up 45 %

VIJHL All-Star Weekend at the Brindy a ton of fun for players and fans alike

Campbell River Storm see eight players named to team North in Sunday’s best-of-the-best match-up

No injuries after collapsed floor traps worker at former mill in Campbell River – fire chief

Company says it’s investigating after incident at decommissioned Catalyst facility

UPDATE: Arrest made in robbery of Campbell River’s Jolly Giant convenience store

27-year-old man slated to appear in court today

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Liberals look to make home-buying more affordable for millennials: Morneau

Housing is expected to be a prominent campaign issue ahead of October’s federal election

Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Penalties are slated to be in place some time next year

Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’

Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to ‘make it right’ with a mass shooting

Canadian talent abound on newly revamped Vancouver Whitecaps squad

Lineup is full of new faces after the organization parted ways with 18 players over the off-season

Most Read