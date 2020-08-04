FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo a surfer walks out of the ocean on Oahu’s North Shore near Haleiwa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones,File)

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Canadians will be able to travel to Hawaii without the mandatory 14-day quarantine, the state announced, as long as they get a valid COVID-19 test prior to arrival.

The state’s transportation department said the exemption applies to all trans-Pacific travellers as of Sept. 1. Travellers will not be able to get a test upon arrival at the airport. The tests is anticipated to require FDA approval from CLIA certified laboratory.

Hawaii has had a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travellers since the start of the pandemic, although it lifted its inter-island one in June. The state has recorded 2,448 total cases and 26 deaths, with 207 new cases announced Monday (Aug 3).

Although the land border border between the U.S. and Canada has been closed to non-essential travel since March, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said air travel to the U.S. has remained open throughout the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Hurricane threatens Hawaii with surf, winds, flooding

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHawaiiUS Travel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.
Next story
Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries

Just Posted

City of Campbell River expands open-access internet network

CRadvantage offers affordable, high-speed internet connections – City

North Island Hospital Campbell River’s campus has a new food forest

And the hospital staff is encouraging the community to come ‘nibble’ on the produce

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

A true community garden takes root in Tsa’xana

Tsa’xana First Nation residents typically have to grocery shop in Campbell River, 90 km away

Vancouver Island community organizes luncheon for seniors to beat COVID-19 blues

Sayward Community Recreation Association and Mowi teamed up to deliver lunch boxes to senior citizens in Sayward

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

Being mindful of staying outside and keeping hand sanitizer, sunscreen out of the sun recommended

What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson doesn’t support ‘moratorium’

Police working with Transport Canada to investigate laser interference of aircraft

Source pinpointed to the Saltair area

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Pay cuts, seating charts, COVID screening: How one B.C. venue is bringing back concerts

A growing number of bars and restaurants are welcoming back musicians under COVID-19 precautions

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

Most Read