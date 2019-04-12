John Phillip Stirling (Multnomah County Sheriff handout)

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

A Canadian sailor is facing a possession charge after more than 750 litres of liquid meth was found on a boat he was allegedly piloting off the coast of Oregon.

U.S. prosecutors said in a news release Friday that 65-year-old John Phillip Stirling was arrested Tuesday, after U.S. Coast Guard personnel spotted a Washington State-registered vessel near Newport, Ore.

Officials tried to communicate, but Stirling would only use the onboard radio from inside the vessel and wouldn’t come out.

They boarded the boat, named Mandalay. Stirling, the only person onboard, was allegedly showing signs of an overdose, such as “deteriorating speech.” He was taken by helicopter to Astoria, Ore., for medical treatment.

READ ALSO: Arrests made after meth ‘super lab’ discovered in B.C.

Authorities found 28 jugs each filled with roughly 26 litres of liquid methamphetamine on the boat.

Stirling has been charged with possession with intent to distribute the drugs, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He made his first court appearance in federal court in Portland, Ore., on Friday, and remains detained, pending trial.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team
Next story
That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

Just Posted

CYCLONE TAYLOR CUP: Campbell River Storm fall to North Van Wolf Pack

Revelstoke Grizzlies drop their opener to Victoria Cougars

Campbell River and North Island Transition Society takes over administration of Campbell River Women’s Centre

Change is administrative in nature and should result in no changes to the Women’s Centre

Campbell River students learn about cycle of life during coho fry release

‘It’s about caring for our world,’ says Georgia Park Elementary teacher

Island Health wades into debate on changes to pathology services at Campbell River hospital

Executive from health authority disputes criticisms raised by outspoken general pathologist

Ministry approves three School District 72 capital projects

Replacing Cedar Elementary in Campbell River remains a top priority

VIDEO: Campbell River mountain bikers compete at Island Cup Series races

Cross-country race took place in Snowden Demonstration Forest

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Hop on: BC Ferries announces 89 extra Easter sailings

70 of those sailing between Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

Most Read