The Canadian Securities Administrators says crypto-trading platforms don’t necessarily fit the existing regulatory structure because some of their functions are similar to regulated exchanges but other functions are similar to dealers, custodians and clearing agencies.

Canadian regulators eye framework to cover crypto trading platforms

Regulators invite interested parties to submit written comments

The regulatory bodies that oversee Canada’s stock markets are seeking feedback on appropriate requirements for platforms that trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.

The provincial regulators represented by the Canadian Securities Administrators and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada published their proposed framework on Thursday.

READ MORE: Search into missing cryptocurrency from B.C.-based exchange turns up empty ‘cold wallets:’ Report

The CSA says crypto-trading platforms don’t necessarily fit the existing regulatory structure because some of their functions are similar to regulated exchanges but other functions are similar to dealers, custodians and clearing agencies.

The consultation paper invites interested parties to submit written comments on a variety of questions by May 15. The responses will help the regulators as they craft a new framework for crypto-trading platforms.

Among other things, the paper asks in its section on surveillance of trading activities if it’s appropriate for the platforms to set rules and monitor trading activities on their own marketplace.

The paper also asks what standards should be in place to limit the risk of crypto assets being lost or stolen and what type of insurance coverage the platforms should be required to obtain.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MPs Gord Johns and Rachel Blaney appointed to new NDP party roles
Next story
Dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Just Posted

City of Campbell River to look at heron habitat protection

‘Your actions and policies will decide whether herons will continue to have a home in Campbell River’

New group looks to boost the arts in Campbell River

Patrons of the Arts wants to see more paid opportunities for artists to show and sell their work

New airport tenant ‘a huge deal’ for the facility, City of Campbell River: Mayor

PAL Aerospace is relocating its West Coast base of operations to Campbell River

Comox Strathcona hospital district opts to maintain tax levels

Debt repayment for two hospitals on schedule over 10-year cycle

Quadra development changes prompt SRD procedural moves

New proposal for the site is described as ‘more rural in nature’

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Book returned to Vancouver Island library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

Dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after 20 to 30 birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

B.C.’s engineered wood construction leadership years in the making

Cross-laminated timber is more than just high-rise material

MPs Gord Johns and Rachel Blaney appointed to new NDP party roles

Gord Johns has been appointed as the fisheries and oceans critic and Rachel Blaney is taking over as the veterans affairs critic

Most Read