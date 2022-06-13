Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again tests positive for COVID-19

Trudeau says he is isolating and feeling OK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Trudeau says on Twitter today that he will be isolating and that he feels OK.

He says that is because he has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, including with a booster dose, to protect themselves, others and the health-care system.

The prime minister recently returned to Canada from Los Angeles, where he attended the Summit of the Americas with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trudeau also tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of January after one of his children tested positive.

READ ALSO: Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Take-home fentanyl tests could increase safer drug consumption in B.C.: study

Just Posted

Habitat For Humanity Vancouver Island North video ambassador Alli Epp is looking forward to this year’s Bid To Build online auction. Photo supplied
Habitat for Humanity #BidtoBuild Online Auction returns for third year

Sophie O’Brien and Mack Punter run between Gold River and the Strathcona Park Lodge on Buttle Lake on June 5. Photo courtesy Sophie O’Brien
Run WYLD fundraiser takes inspiration from youth heading to camp this year

B.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeal in Vancouver. Black Press file photo
Judge allows third-party claim in Strathcona Park Lodge lawsuit

Rich Dodson, Kim Berly, and Ronnie King were one of Canada’s top bands in the 1970s. Contributed photo
Stampeders ready to rock their way through B.C.