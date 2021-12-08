People wearing face masks stand near a clock outside of an office building counting down the days to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Schiefelbein

Canadian officials to boycott Winter Olympics in China

Prime minister says country is ‘extremely concerned’ about China’s human rights abuses

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not send any diplomats to the Beijing Olympics

He says the country is “extremely concerned” about China’s human rights abuses and has been discussing the matter with allies.

The United States was first to announce a diplomatic boycott Monday, meaning American athletes would still compete in Beijing but no U.S. political officials would attend.

Australia and the United Kingdom have both now followed suit.

They cite human rights concerns including allegations of genocide against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China’s Xinjiang province.

China denies those allegations and is accusing the United States of upending the political neutrality of sport.

More Coming.

The Canadian Press

