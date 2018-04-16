Canadian finishes 3rd in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene finishes third in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene battled the elements to finish third in the women’s race Monday at the 2018 Boston Marathon.

The 41-year-old mother of three from Strathroy, Ont., finished in a time of two hours 44 minutes 20 seconds.

Desiree Linden of the United states won in 2:39:54.

Times were slower than usual due to persistent rain in Boston.

The only Canadian to win the race was Jacqueline Gareau in 1980.

Canada also earned a top-10 finish in the men’s race, with Hamilton’s Reid Coolsaet finishing ninth in 2:25:02

Yuki Kawauchi finished first to earn Japan’s first Boston Marathon title since 1987.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged
Next story
Chunks of ice fall from CN Tower in Toronto

Just Posted

Rotary Honours Concert celebrates the best of young performing artists

Rotary celebrated the best of the best young performers on Saturday evening… Continue reading

Winter Harbour: survival on edge of Vancouver Island

BIG READ: one of the Island’s most remote communites to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

Campbell River Storm take second straight loss at Cyclone Taylor Cup

Fall to Delta Ice Hawks in 3-2 in overtime

Give the gift of mobility and hope at Rotary’s 12th Annual Dancing and Tapas fundraiser

Last year the Campbell River Rotary Clubs’ wheelchair distribution trip to Guatemala… Continue reading

Celebrating Sybil

Sybil Andrews day this year will also see the launch of her graphic novel, two years in the making

Vancouver Island talent show Who’s Got Talent comes to a close

Nanaimo high schooler Jasmin Rossner took home the $500 grand prize

Chunks of ice fall from CN Tower in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays game could be canceled tonight due to storm

Canadian finishes 3rd in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene finishes third in women’s Boston Marathon race

Protesters regroup in Trans Mountain blockade effort

Alberta, federal governments move to force pipeline project to continue

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

‘A traumatic stressful event:’ Alberta wildfire took toll on park staff

Several documents obtained under the Access to Information Act highlight the trying circumstances Parks Canada staffers faced as they contended with a disaster

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Brother remembers Broncos hockey player as humble, honest, hard-working

Stephen Wack, a 21-year old defenceman with the Humboldt Broncos, was killed when the team’s bus collided with a semi truck

Most Read