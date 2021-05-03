Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian consumers lose trust in big brands during pandemic: UVic study

Early in the pandemic, many grocery chains offered employees hazard pay, only to discontinue it months later

A study has found that Canadian consumers’ trust in big brands dropped during the pandemic as they feel companies’ values no longer aligned with their own.

The Gustavson Brand Trust Index by the University of Victoria looked at consumer trust and factors that affect it.

The study says Air Canada, which experienced a rise in trust in early 2020, saw a decline overall after it failed to issue customer refunds and promoted travel during the pandemic.

It also found that Canadians have a high ability to detect whether a brand demonstrates a short-lived act of compassion to take advantage of the pandemic.

Early in the pandemic, many grocery chains offered employees hazard pay, only to discontinue it months later.

The study also found that media brands, such as Global, CBC and CTV, saw an early increase in trust, but then lost ground as the pandemic wore on.

The 2021 Gustavson Brand Trust Index surveyed 8,975 Canadians about 400 brands in 33 categories.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusUniversity of VictoriaUVic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Search and Rescue finds lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio bracelet
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

Just Posted

The Quadra Island Beach Clean Dream Team hopes someone recognises this large fender. It’s 30 loader tires welded together with steel girders and brackets. They would like to find the owners and ask them to come and take it back. Find the Quadra Island Beach Clean Team on Facebook or quadrabeachclean@gmail.com. Photo submitted
Quadra Island beach clean up team wants massive piece of junk removed

Huge steel and rubber fender in danger of becomine permanent fixture

Afton Frost and her son have moved into one of Habitat for Humanity’s recently completed homes at 477 Hilchey Road. Photo by Karen McKinnon
Three Campbell River families move into Habitat homes on 477 Hilchey Road

Habitat for Humanity completes its final three homes at that address

WestJet flight 3171 arrived in Comox on April 29 at approximately 11 a.m. It has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a COVID case aboard. (Black Press file photo)
COVID case confirmed on flight into Comox

April 27 flight from Calgary on BCCDC list

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
Campbell River School district staff to receive priority vaccination

Campbell River School District employees are now eligible to be vaccinated against… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Number of police calls increases over 2020

Campbell River’s crime stats continue to grow. At the end of the… Continue reading

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members on Saturday, May 1, as they conducted their search for a 79-year-old Parksville man. The man was found within two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the Project Lifesaver transmitter bracelet he was wearing. (ASAR Twitter photo)
Search and Rescue finds lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio bracelet

Man was found walking along Highway 19

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian consumers lose trust in big brands during pandemic: UVic study

Early in the pandemic, many grocery chains offered employees hazard pay, only to discontinue it months later

Zopkios Brake Check on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) in British Columbia. Truck driver Roy McCormack was seen entering the brake check with smoking brakes on Aug. 5, 2016, just before a multi-vehicle crash further down the road, but he was acquitted of criminal negligence by a judge in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on May 3, 2021. (GoogleMaps)
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Judge finds Roy McCormack’s actions or inactions did not meet the threshold of criminal negligence

Most Read