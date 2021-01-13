Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s outgoing military commander sounds alarm over threat of xenophobia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a top priority in the military will be rooting out extremism

The outgoing commander of the Canadian Armed Forces is sounding the alarm over the re-emergence of xenophobia in Canada and elsewhere, describing it as a destabilizing force that has sparked many wars in the past.

Gen. Jonathan Vance made the comments in one of his final interviews as Canada’s chief of the defence staff before turning command of the military over to Vice-Admiral Art McDonald on Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said one of McDonald’s top priorities in the job will be rooting extremism and systemic racism from the ranks of the military, which has been battered by revelations of some members’ links to right-wing groups.

Vance says he realized the military had a problem in July 2017, when several Royal Canadian Navy sailors who were members of the right-wing Proud Boys group were caught on video interrupting a Mi’kmaq ceremony in Halifax.

Vance says the incident coincided with a growing realization that xenophobia was on the rise and revealed gaps in how the Armed Forces deals with hate and racism.

While Vance says progress has been made in clamping down on such behaviour, he acknowledges more work will continue to be needed to ensure the Armed Forces reflects the values that Canadians expect.

ALSO READ: Canadian troops test positive for COVID-19 in Latvia, Kuwait

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canadian Armed Forces

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting
Next story
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Just Posted

Gold River firefighters who walked out in solidarity with fire chief after she was fired last week, returned to resume their duty at the fire hall. Photo courtesy, Gold River Fire & Rescue department
Fired Gold River fire chief breaks silence, claims ‘wrongful termination’ by council

The fired chief implored firefighters who walked out in solidarity to ‘stay on and protect the community’

A $100,000 contribution by the BC Marine Parks Forever Society will expand Octopus Island Provincial Park on the northeast side of Quadra Island. BC Parks photo
Province acquires more land for Octopus Islands Marine Park

When George Creek, president of the B.C. Marine Parks Forever Society, first… Continue reading

Campbell River residents head to the polls Feb. 27 to elect a replacement for new MLA Michele Babchuk on city council. Black Press File Photo
Nomination period now open for Campbell River municipal by-election candidates

City officially receives Ministerial Order allowing expanded access to mail-in ballots

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast while driving with your phone beside you not distracted driving, judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan had a conversation on Monday with regards to the economic transition plan for Vancouver Island, following the minister’s Dec.17 announcement to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms by 2022 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Fisheries minister and MP Blaney talk about economic transition plans for Vancouver Island re: fish farm decision

Suggestions involve holding an economic development summit for North Island with feds and regional stakeholders

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

Nine legions on and around Vancouver Island received funding from Veteran Affairs Canada as part of the $20 million Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund. (The Royal Canadian Legion/ Facebook)
Comox, Quadra Island and upper-Island legions receive federal funding

The funding is part of the $20 million Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund

The barge sank again on Jan. 8 and is still resting under water. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Twice-sunken barge will remain under water at Port McNeill marina until February

Community officials not happy with efforts to lift 80-foot two-storey American vessel

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

Most Read