Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Some of Canada’s national parks will be opening as soon as June 1, but outdoor enthusiasts should anticipate a slow re-opening amid the ongoing pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday (May 14) that the federal government will take a phased-in approach to opening national parks and heritage sites. None will be open in time for the upcoming Victoria long weekend.

Since the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown in mid-March, all national parks and historic sites have been closed, with visitor services and all motor vehicle access suspended.

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Parks Canada oversees 38 parks and 171 historic sites – including seven parks and 90 other sites in B.C.

Trudeau said that parks may not re-open as quickly if in close proximity to First Nation reserves. Meanwhile, some parks will only partially re-open.

In B.C., some provincial parks are opening Thursday.

ALSO READ: B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan
Next story
Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Just Posted

Canyon View Trail opens but Elk Falls Suspension Bridge remains closed

BC Hydro and BC Parks have been following the recommendations of the… Continue reading

After grizzly spotted in Sayward, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

Campbell River Community Foundation sets new bar in COVID-19 fundraiser

Group hopes to raise $250,000 for local relief

Fish parcels from home: A coastal B.C First Nation’s link with dispersed members

Despite the pandemic, Kyuquot First Nation will continue with its annual food fish distribution for members dispersed outside traditional lands

Support for seniors ‘better than nothing’ says North Island MP

Federal government aid could go further, Blaney explains

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Serological surveys to look for COVID-19 immunity in Canadian population

It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer

Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June

Most Read