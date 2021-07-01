Police are looking for 33-year-old Emile Williams who had been living at a Vancouver halfway house. (Vancouver Police)

Canada-wide warrant issued for man in Vancouver convicted of manslaughter

Anyone who sees Emile Williams or has information on his whereabouts should call 911

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man police say allegedly committed new crimes this week while on statutory release for a manslaughter conviction.

Vancouver Police allege the suspect assaulted and threatened another person on Saturday.

Emile Williams, who is 33, had been living at a Vancouver halfway house.

He was sentenced for manslaughter in 2013.

In addition to the Canada-wide warrant for breach of Corrections and Conditional Release Act, Williams also has B.C.-wide warrants for assault and uttering threats.

Police say he has a violent history, and anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911.

