From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O'Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)

CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. PST

Where you can vote:

Campbell River Sportsplex gym A

1800 Alder Street South

Campbell River

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in North Island-Powell River?

  • Rachel Blaney, New Democratic Party
  • Shelley Downey, Conservative Party of Canada
  • Stacey Gastis, Maverick Party
  • Jennifer Grenz, Liberal Party of Canada
  • Paul Macknight, People’s Party of Canada
  • Carla Neal, Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada
  • Jessica Wegg, Green Party of Canada

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
Advance voting turnout up 13% in B.C. since 2019: Elections Canada
Next story
VIDEO: Astronaut Chris Hadfield surprises rural North Okanagan students with visit

Just Posted

Cole Speck sits in his Campbell River studio among some incomplete works. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River artist carves own path while honouring past

Greenwys Land Trust’s Callie Bouchard, and Melody Fraser happily remove garbage from a local river. Greenways Land Trust photo
Campbell River conservationists to hold info session on Willow Creek restoration

The Storm’s Kye Benoche shoots wide of Peninsula Panthers goalie Connor Svienson during Saturday, Sept. 18’s 4-3 shootout win over the south Island team at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
A blowout and a shootout: Campbell River Storm weekend

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo. (Island Health photo)
Vancouver Island breaks record for COVID-19 cases