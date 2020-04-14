The United States border crossing is seen Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border won’t be eased any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border won’t be eased any time soon.

Trudeau says Canada is still very much in the control-and-contain phase of its efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, and won’t be able to consider even a partial return to normality for several more weeks.

That includes the border, which has been closed to non-essential travel in both directions for nearly a month, although the movement of trade and cross-border workers has continued.

In the U.S., where there are early signs that the infection and death rates are levelling off, talk is turning to how to get the country’s economic engine firing again.

A battle is shaping up between a gung-ho White House and state governors, who want a gradual, co-ordinated approach to reopening schools and businesses and easing physical distancing efforts.

State leaders are warning of constitutional court battles if President Donald Trump — who says his authority on the matter is “total” — tries to force them to open their doors too soon.

READ MORE: Canada mirrors B.C., giving travellers choice of self-made quarantine plans or hotel stay

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusDonald TrumpJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Just Posted

Trail access depends on jurisdiction and use says Campbell River official

Though some trails are located within the city, some are maintained by the Province

Love from afar: tips for socially-distance dates

Long-distance relationship experience is really coming in handy

Car owner’s pet project trashed for a set of rims

James Woloschuk’s classic automobile was stolen while he worked a late shift

Vancouver Island BC Ferries routes down 92% compared to last Easter, after capacity reduced

Traffic dipped by about 88 per cent overall

Entangled humpback whale found dead on remote Vancouver Island beach

WARNING: Story contains graphic images

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

Campbell River community COVID-19 agencies, services and resources list

The list outlines status of social agencies in the community

Protective equipment coming in for B.C. health care workers in COVID-19

Portable tests coming for remote communities, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

Peninsula Co-op matching up to $150,000 to support frontline healthcare

Peninsula Co-op is donating in the help to fight back against COVID-19,… Continue reading

Drive-through bridal shower a way to improvise during COVID-19

Family and friends share the love socially distanced in an Island town parking lot

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Most Read