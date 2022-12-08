A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton Alta, on Friday December 28, 2018. Canada has announced that it will end new direct subsidies for fossil fuel investments and projects abroad, including those owned by Canadian companies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton Alta, on Friday December 28, 2018. Canada has announced that it will end new direct subsidies for fossil fuel investments and projects abroad, including those owned by Canadian companies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada to stop directly financing fossil-fuel projects abroad, with some exceptions

Policy applies to extraction, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas or thermal coal

Canada has announced that it will end new direct subsidies for fossil fuel investments and projects abroad, including those owned by Canadian companies.

The policy released Thursday afternoon applies to the extraction, production, transportation, refining and marketing of crude oil, natural gas or thermal coal, as well as power generation projects that do not use technologies such as carbon capture to significantly reduce emissions.

There is a narrow carveout for natural gas power generation under a set of criteria, including that there is no viable renewable alternative to the project and that it is replacing a higher-emitting fuel source.

The policy applies to federal departments, agencies and Crown corporations and does not cover domestic projects or subsidies to domestic companies.

Ottawa is making the move weeks shy of a deadline it committed to, along with 38 other countries, in November 2021 at an international climate summit in Glasgow.

Natural Resources Canada says the government intends to eliminate inefficient domestic fossil fuel subsidies and additional “significant” subsidies domestically by next year.

RELATED: UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts

RELATED: UN warns Earth ‘firmly on track toward an unlivable world’

energy sectorFederal Politicsoil and gas

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Report of 2 women forcibly confined in U-Haul van leads to 2 B.C. arrests
Next story
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau’s proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights

Just Posted

The Campbell River Community Centre has been pressed into service as a warming centre for people experiencing homelessness during this past cold snap. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Warming Centre activated overnight Dec. 8 – 9

The Transportation Safety Board concluded its investigation into a Sept. 24, 2019 helicopter crash in Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Rotor blade malfunction caused fatal 2019 Campbell River helicopter crash: TSB

Aquaculture will be one of the key focus areas of the study. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Federal and provincial governments give North Island $250,000 for labour market study

Campbell River city council directed staff to undertake a financial analysis of the direct and indirect costs born by the city related to overdose prevention and safe injection sites and any other social services related to people experiencing addiction and/or mental health issues; including but not limited to policing costs, fire services and public works. (File photo)
Addiction services cost analysis feels vindictive and threatening: city councillor