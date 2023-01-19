A general view of Karama camp for internally displaced Syrians, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 by the village of Atma, Idlib province, Syria. The lawyer for six Canadian women and 13 children being held in Syrian camps says the federal government has agreed to help bring them home.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Omar Albam

A general view of Karama camp for internally displaced Syrians, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 by the village of Atma, Idlib province, Syria. The lawyer for six Canadian women and 13 children being held in Syrian camps says the federal government has agreed to help bring them home.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Omar Albam

Canada to repatriate six women, 13 children from Syrian detention, lawyer says

The Canadians are among the many foreign nationals in Syrian camps run by Kurdish forces

A lawyer for six Canadian women and 13 children being held in Syrian camps says the federal government has agreed to help bring them home.

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon said a “mutually acceptable” agreement was reached Thursday with Global Affairs Canada to repatriate the 19 Canadians.

The Canadians are among the many foreign nationals in Syrian camps run by Kurdish forces that reclaimed the war-torn region from the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Family members of the women and children, as well as those of four men, have been arguing in Federal Court that the government must arrange for their return, saying that refusing to do so violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Greenspon said in an interview that as a result of the newly reached agreement, the applications from the six women and 13 children are being discontinued, but the cases of the four men remain before the court.

The men include Jack Letts, whose parents have waged a public campaign to get the federal government to come to his aid.

Justice Henry Brown is expected to rule in the Federal Court case early this year.

The cases of one woman and two young girls that had been included in the court action are also being halted, as they are no longer detained in any of the camps in northeastern Syria, and their current whereabouts are unknown.

Kimberly Polman, who had been part of the court case, was repatriated to Canada in October. Her case is therefore being discontinued as well, Greenspon said.

Details of the newly reached agreement with the government, including the time frame for returning the 19 Canadians, are confidential, Greenspon said.

Revealing information about the timing of the effort could pose security concerns, he added.

Global Affairs Canada had no immediate comment Thursday.

Greenspon said he does not know what fate awaits the pending returnees.

Polman, who had married an ISIL member, was granted bail in British Columbia pending a peace bond hearing.

If there is evidence any of the women has done something wrong, the Crown has the means to prosecute them, Greenspon said.

“But we don’t know at this point. We have no idea as to which, if any, of the women are going to be facing prosecution.”

—Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Five-year-old Canadian orphan in Syrian camp set free, will come to Canada

Federal PoliticsSyria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria
Next story
PODCAST: Shortages of children and adult medicines across B.C.

Just Posted

The M.V. Powell River Queen pulls into the Quathiaski Cove ferry terminal on Quadra Island on Tuesday, Jan. 17 experiencing mechanical difficulties that would result in suspension of its service on virtually its last trip before it was to be retired, ending its 58 years of service. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
58-year-old Quadra Island ferry unable to complete last day as retirement party gets underway

The Strathcona Dam, shown here on Dec. 19, 2022, holds back about 80 per cent of the Campbell River system’s water storage. BC Hydro photo
BC Hydro’s operational and climate change resiliency

Ray Watkins Elementary School in Gold River has been closed for two days after some staff and students reported itchiness, redness and welts. Photo courtesy Vancouver Island West School District
Pesticide traps cause of Gold River elementary school rash — Island Health

Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The area is still closed to the public. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Geotech review of Campbell River slide underway as residents remain out of homes