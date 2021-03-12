Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer has guaranteed delivery of at least 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week starting later this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada to receive 1 million Pfizer doses per week to May 10: Trudeau

The influx is more than double the 444,600 doses expected next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer has guaranteed delivery of at least 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week starting later this month and lasting into early May.

Trudeau says the updated delivery schedule begins March 22 and runs to May 10.

He says one million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines every seven days is “going to make a big difference.”

The influx is more than double the 444,600 doses expected next week.

That’s on top of additional vaccine deliveries from Moderna, expected to bring 846,000 doses the week of March 22.

Trudeau says provinces and territories have been updated with the new schedule so they can plan for mass vaccination sites.

He says “every dose makes a difference.”

