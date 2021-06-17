FILE – Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement makes an announcement regarding vaccine procurement, in Toronto, on Wed., Aug., 5, 2020. Canada has informed a global vaccine procurement program that it wants to be part of the entire process and the financial commitment to make it official is coming hopefully by the end of the week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Canada to receive 1 million Moderna vaccine doses from the U.S.

Vaccine doses are expected to come on the evening of June 17

Canada will receive one million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday (June 17) evening, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said.

The minister made the comments on social media.

“Canada has reached an agreement with the U.S. government under which Canada will receive an additional 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, set to arrive this evening,” Anand said.

I would like to thank President Biden and my counterpart Jeffrey Zients for their partnership. A special thanks to Ambassador Hillman for supporting Canadians’ access to COVID-19 vaccines via the U.S.”

Data from the federal government showed that Canada was set to receive 2.9 million doses of Moderna this week; this announcement will bump that up to nearly four million doses as more than 74 per cent of Canadians have already received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccines.

