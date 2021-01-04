Tape is shown on shelves preventing the sale of certain products at a pharmacy in Montreal, Sunday, January 3, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada surpasses 600,000 total cases of COVID-19

At least 15,865 people have died

Federal officials say Canada has surpassed 600,000 cases of COVID-19.

The government says that as of Sunday evening, Canada has recorded 601,663 diagnoses.

It says 80,822 of those cases are still active.

The numbers show 15,865 people have died.

The data was released on Sunday evening after several days without updates. The real number is likely to be higher as provinces such as B.C. have not released case numbers since Thursday.

Canada hit the grim milestone just 15 days after hitting 500,000 cases, even as much of the country is under a second wave of lockdowns and strict restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

Vaccination is continuing across the country using both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

More coming.

Most Read