A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada Revenue Agency website remains down for 3rd day due to cybersecurity issues

CRA has not provided an estimated time of reopening

The Canada Revenue Agency’s website remained down as of midday Sunday (Dec. 12) marking the third day in a row that the service was down due to a “security vulnerability.”

The vulnerability first shut down the CRA’s site on Friday.

“As a precaution, we have proactively decided to take our systems offline while we work to apply the appropriate security upgrades to our systems,” the CRA posted to social media Friday.

“There is currently no indication that CRA systems have been compromised, or that there has been any unauthorized access to taxpayer information because of this vulnerability.”

The CRA said its services would be back online “as soon as possible.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cybersecurity

Previous story
Liberals under pressure to balance competing asks in budget and economic update
Next story
Man shot and seriously injured in Nanaimo’s south end

Just Posted

A bunch of Santas made their way along the Seawalk Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11. They were walking to benefit the Make A Wish Foundation. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Here comes a bunch of Santa Clauses, here comes a bunch of Santa Clauses…

Workers picket near the Strathcona Gardens complex in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Rehabilitation program users affected by lack of Strathcona Gardens facility

The MV Zim Kingston arrives in Nanaimo Harbour last week. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Island MPs want a federal response plan for container debris spills

Ish Hasan (yellow head gear) walks down Trevor Mahalek at Heart and Soul Muay Thai’s Spar Wars on Saturday, Dec. 4. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Muay Thai gym hosts in-house tourney