Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada Post to briefly resume mail service in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Groups in the Downtown Eastside say suspension endangers safety of those who rely on the mail

Canada Post is temporarily resuming service delivery to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside more than a month after it stopped bringing mail to a two-block area over safety concerns.

A statement from the Crown corporation says carriers will be delivering in the area Tuesday to Friday this week, allowing for a temporary return to service.

It says it will also extend the hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Woodland Drive postal facility, the site 14 blocks from the neighbourhood where the mail is being rerouted.

The statement says the post office understands the concerns being raised about the importance of the service and it is working hard to put measures in place to provide that delivery.

Groups organizing an afternoon protest today in the Downtown Eastside say the suspension endangers the health and safety of those who rely on the mail to receive paycheques and social and disability assistance.

Canada Post hasn’t said what set off the suspension of service on March 23, other than to say it has safety concerns for its carriers.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada Post deliveries paused in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside over safety concerns

Canada PostVancouver

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. couple says their water supply contaminated by logging activity
Next story
Kenyan delgation tours NIC’s Comox Valley and Campbell River campuses

Just Posted

The Kenyan delegation tours NIC trades shops including Industrial Automation, Auto Collision and Refinishing, Heavy Duty Mechanics, Welding and the not yet opened, The Gathering Place - celebrating Indigenous culture. Photo by Kim Stallknecht
Kenyan delgation tours NIC’s Comox Valley and Campbell River campuses

Left to right: Kathleen Arnold, Paula Anderson, Bruce Wood, Glen Clark, Kelly Fisher, Sandra Rushton , Rob Arnold, Terry Jacques (sitting). Not Present: Barry Peters, Erika Kellerhals , Shelley Brand
Soul Cyclers get in saddle to combat grief

Mowi Canada West salmon farm in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Mowi Canada)
Judge quashes Fisheries Minister’s decision to phase out Discovery Islands fish farms

The de Havilland Beaver restored by Sealand Aviation is hoisted into place at the Campbellton entrance to Campbell River at 14th Ave. and Highway 19 Monday, April 25 in a 10-year Campbellton Neighbourhood Association project to create a tribute to the city's aviation history. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Decade-long effort to install floatplane tribute to Campbell River aviation soars