Canada Post suspends mail delivery in Campbell River

Those anticipating a parcel or letter might have to wait a bit longer, as Canada Post is delaying delivery once again in Campbell River.

Canada Post has issued a ‘red’ delivery service alert for Campbell River, due to persisting winter storm conditions for Friday, Dec. 7. This alert means delivery for the day is suspended, and delivery drivers were recalled or not deployed.

Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe to do so, per Canada Post.

Residents are being encouraged to clear ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways to provide safe access to the front door for mail carriers once service resumes.

Questions about mail directed can be directed to Canada Post’s customer service team at 1-866-607-6301.

