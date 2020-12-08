Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald is shown at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The Assembly of First Nations is planning to urge the federal Liberal government to do more to deal with the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on their communities in a virtual version of its annual general assembly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald is shown at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The Assembly of First Nations is planning to urge the federal Liberal government to do more to deal with the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on their communities in a virtual version of its annual general assembly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Canada ‘must build back better’ for Indigenous people after COVID-19: Bellegarde

The COVID-19 pandemic risks making the socio-economic inequity for First Nations worse than before.

Canada must invest in closing the gap for Indigenous people as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the outgoing head of the Assembly of First Nations said Tuesday.

“That gap amplifies every threat and every harm from this pandemic, from the risk of infection to the stress of lockdown,” National Chief Perry Bellegarde said in remarks to the virtual general assembly of the national political advocacy organization he has led since 2014.

“It is a riff that is both deep and wide. And it’s been carved by decades and centuries of racism, discrimination and indifference.”

It also denies Indigenous people access to quality health care and forces families to live in overcrowded and unhealthy homes, he added, which is one way the COVID-19 pandemic risks making the socio-economic inequity for First Nations worse than before.

He also said reconciliation will not happen without a transformational change to keep Indigenous people safe, guarantee a better future for their children and protect the environment.

“We must try to replace fear and distrust with a common purpose to build a better, stronger, and more resilient and a more tolerant Canada,” he said.

Bellegarde, who announced Monday he is not seeking re-election next year, says he wants to focus on advocating for Indigenous people at this critical time.

“Our team at the AFN will continue to advocate for access to the resources or communities that they all need to manage this crisis,” he said.

The election to name a new national chief will be held virtually and in Toronto next July.

The AFN is planning to urge the federal Liberal government to do more to deal with the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on their communities at the virtual version of its annual general assembly this week.

Chiefs are also set to discuss, among other things, whether they will support legislation the Liberal government introduced this week that would ensure Canadian law is in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

READ MORE: Liberals table bill to implement UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald says the pandemic has hit First Nations communities hard, but they have also long dealt with inequitable treatment in Canada.

She says Canada has an opportunity to take big steps toward improving the situation through programs, services and funding as the country rebuilds its economy.

“Chronic underfunding of First Nations is … very evident when you look at First Nations health status right now and why we have such high rates of COVID-19,” she said.

Later Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address the general assembly, which was originally scheduled to take place in Halifax this summer but put off due to COVID-19.

Yukon Regional Chief Kluane Adamek says some Indigenous communities don’t have broadband internet and they will have to call in by phone to participate in the meeting.

“This is the first time we’re doing this, so there’s no doubt that there’s going to be some challenges and glitches,” she said.

She says one resolution calls to end gender-based discrimination within the AFN, which represents more than 600 First Nations in Canada, to help the group lead the way in advancing gender equity.

The organization is expected to create a First Nations veterans council to promote the recognition of contributions of First Nations military and RCMP veterans in Canada through education and to develop and maintain a database of First Nations veterans.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales
Next story
Protestors add new blockade to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew

Just Posted

SD72 board of school trustees chair John Kerr sent a letter to Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside on behalf of the board urging the provice to put teachers and school support staff near the front of the line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Mirror file photo
Province asked to put teachers, school staff near front of the line for COVID-19 vaccine

Sends letter to education minister

Campbell River’s emergency services personnel conducted a Holiday Checkstop on Dogwood Street Dec. 5. They were asking people to stop into the Curling Club parking lot on Dogwood Street and make a donation to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Drive. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Charity checkstop a resounding success

Over $2,000 donated, plus toys and food

Owner and pilot in command of Cascadia Air Jeremy Barrett at Campbell River Airport. The new air-taxi service offers three daily flights from Campbell River to Pitt Meadows on the Mainland on weekdays and two flights-a-day on weekends. Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror.
Airline starts air-taxi service between Campbell River and Pitt Meadows

Cascadia Air looks to offer flexibility and connectivity to places in B.C. that are not serviced by bigger jets

Campbell River’s emergency services personnel conducted a Holiday Checkstop on Dogwood Street Dec. 5. They were asking people to stop into the Curling Club parking lot on Dogwood Street and make a donation to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Drive. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Hamper application deadline extended to Dec. 9

Or until they get 1,160 applications, whichever comes first

Campbell River City Hall. Mirror file photo
Campbell River uses pandemic grant, property revenues to reduce tax increase

The new tax increase will be 2.78 per cent versus 2.85 per cent

Humpback whales seen frolicking near Comox, Dec. 5. Photo courtesy Peter Hamilton/Lifeforce Ocean Friends
VIDEO: Half a dozen humpback whales have play day near Vancouver Island shoreline

Peter Hamilton, founder of Life Force Ocean Friends, submitted this video of… Continue reading

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Abbotsford mother Lisa Engh is upset at what she says is inconsistent COVID-19 protocols for children after a friend of hers was nearly fined when two neighbourhood children were observed playing with that friend’s kids.
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

A group of forest activists have created a new blockade along Bugaboo Creek, near Port Renfrew, where logging company Teal Jones Group is working to clear cut another section of old-growth trees on the southern part of Vancouver Island. (Facebook/Fairy Creek Blockade)
Protestors add new blockade to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew

Bugaboo Creek protestors demands B.C. to immediately stop old-growth logging on Island

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 11. Deng Mabiour pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court on Monday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Red Deer doctor’s death

Dr. Walter Reynolds was fatally wounded in his walk-in clinic in August

Most Read