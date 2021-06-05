A forest fire burns late into the evening northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Fire conditions for Western Canada are a concern as the summer approaches, but everything depends on what kind of weather the next few months bring, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

A forest fire burns late into the evening northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Fire conditions for Western Canada are a concern as the summer approaches, but everything depends on what kind of weather the next few months bring, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

Canada may see more ‘zombie fires’ as climate warms and winters shorten

Blazes that continue to burn through the winter in Canada were once thought to be a myth but the so-called zombie fires may become more common, experts say

Blazes that continue to burn through the winter in Canada were once thought to be a myth, but the so-called zombie fires may become more common as temperatures get warmer and less snow falls, experts say.

Steven Cumming, an associate professor at Laval University’s department of wood and forest sciences, said those working in fire management had heard stories of the underground smouldering blazes over winter but there was no way of counting them until a recent study.

“All I know in Canada is that their existence has been reported more as a matter of folklore,” he said in an interview. “And what this paper does is give us some idea how often these things might be happening.”

The paper, published in the science journal Nature, said increasing summer temperatures associated with climate warming may promote the survival of overwintering fires in the future in the boreal regions. Blazes that burn over winter are also known as holdover or zombie fires.

Most of the fires are seen in the sub-Arctic, Arctic, Northwest Territories and the northern boreal forest in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, where peat is found in vast amounts, the report said.

The Fort McMurray fire in Alberta and several fires in Northwest Territories were considered zombie fires.

James Waddington, a professor at McMaster University’s school of Earth, environment and society, said holdover fires come back to life from a previous season after smouldering under the snow.

“In some areas, a fire can come back to life and start being a flaming fire again,” he said.

“So, the idea that because it can come back without a new ignition source burning and smouldering all winter, we call that a zombie fire. The term zombie fire is relatively new.”

Hot summers lead to fires burning deeper in organic or peat soils, and are more likely to be detected the following spring, Waddington said.

“Perhaps they are becoming more common, but perhaps we’re also getting a little bit better at, well, hunting them down, to use the zombie terms.

“I would say we’re not at a stage of what I would call a zombie fire apocalypse, to use another zombie term, but I think it’s important because the scientists found that it was linked to hot summers.”

Mike Flannigan, a professor of wildland fire at the University of Alberta, said the holdover fires emit a lot more carbon on average than normal forest fires.

Peatlands are carbon reservoirs that have been building up over thousands of years, he said.

Burning one kilogram of peat emits about half a kilogram of carbon into that atmosphere, Flannigan noted.

“And the more carbon you have, the more warming you have, the more warming you have the more fire, so it’s a cycle.”

He said he would attribute most of the increase for the zombie fires, if not all, to a warming climate.

Canada is warming at twice the rate and the Arctic area is warming three times as fast as the rest of the world, Flannigan said.

“These fires that would normally have gone out in the winter or in the fall, burn right through until the following year,” he said.

“So, warming will lead to more zombie fires because of warmer, drier winters and less snow.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

forest fire

Previous story
O’Regan says 30 million trees to be planted this year out of 2 billion by 2030
Next story
Pope, Canadian Cardinals meet amid calls for church to act on residential schools

Just Posted

Riders Anna Chatterton, Rowen Berkey, Patrick Connor and Gavin Chatterton try their hand at the slalom course. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
WATCH: Campbell River cyclists brave unpredictable weather for Go By Bike Week

Celebration stations held throughout city on weekend

RCMP
Arrest made in connection with Campbell River stabbing incident

37-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault

The May 25 meeting was open to groups working in the food security field. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Group looks to create ‘backbone food security structure’ for Campbell River area

50 attendees bring ideas to the food security table

Members of UNIFOR local 3019 walk the picket line at the Myra Falls mine ore loading facility at Tyee Spit in Campbell River June 4. The union walked off the job June 3 after negotiations with mine owner Nyrstar failed to close the gap between the two sides. Photo by AlistaIr Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Myra Falls mine workers strike for a new contract

Union says it wants to recoup concessions made to help get mine back on its feet

Campbell River is preparing a report on secondary suites. (File photo)
Homeless Coalition upset with mayor’s statement that group has another agenda at play

Coalition penned letter asking council to reconsider secondary suites

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo hospital district may seek help from other Vancouver Island regions for $1B project

Funding for patient tower and services discussed by committee

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Police establish a presence at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area late last month during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction prohibiting blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46 (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
300 protesters hike in to Vancouver Island old-growth logging camps

RCMP report just two arrests during enforcement on Saturday

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984. What is Wonder Woman’s civilian name? (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)
QUIZ: Have you ever wondered?

To rediscover a sense of wonder, try this short quiz

Most Read