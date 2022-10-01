A woman walks through Pearson International Airport in Toronto on March 16, 2020. As of Saturday, October 1, 2022, travellers to Canada will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 — and wearing a mask on planes and trains is no longer mandatory, though it is still recommended. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada has now ended its COVID-19 travel restrictions, mask mandates

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos warned restrictions could be back again if needed

As of this morning, travellers to Canada do not need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 — and wearing a mask on planes and trains is now optional, though it is still recommended.

People entering the country are no longer subject to random mandatory tests for the virus, and those who are unvaccinated will not need to isolate upon arrival.

Anyone who entered Canada in the last two weeks and was subject to quarantine or testing is off the hook as of today.

And inbound travellers do not need to fill out the controversial ArriveCan app anymore, although they can still use it to fill out their customs declarations at certain airports.

Federal ministers announced the end of the COVID-19 public health restrictions earlier this week, saying the latest wave of the disease has largely passed and travel-related cases aren’t having a major impact.

But Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos warned restrictions could be brought back again if they are needed.

